The EU – Zimbabwe Business Forum 2025 Kicks Off

The first-ever EU-Zimbabwe Business Forum officially commenced today at the Hyatt Regency Meikles Hotel in Harare, marking a milestone in efforts to strengthen trade and investment ties between the European Union (EU) and Zimbabwe.

The three-day event which was officially opened by officially opened by the Ministry of foreign affairs which was represented by ambassador Albert Chimbinda, running from May 20 to 22, 2025, brings together over 300 business leaders, investors, policymakers, and entrepreneurs from across the EU and Zimbabwe, all aiming to explore practical avenues for commercial collaboration.

By Gamuchirai Mapako

Organised by the EU Delegation to Zimbabwe in partnership with the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA), ZimTrade, and the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI), the Forum is held under the theme: “Unlocking Trade and Investment Under the Global Gateway Initiative.”

In his opening remarks, EU Ambassador Jobst von Kirchmann revealed that the idea for the Forum was conceived just a year ago, an ambitious vision that has materialised faster than many expected.

“When we looked at the positive development of trade and investment with the EU over the last years, we felt that the time was ripe to bring EU companies to Zimbabwe.,” said Ambassador von Kirchmann.

He highlighted growth in economic relations indicating the EU-Zimbabwe trade which has surged by 30% over the past three years, reaching $880 million, as a result of the Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA).

The ambassador added that EU foreign direct investment (FDI) into Zimbabwe has nearly doubled, now standing at $870 million.

“I am confident that we are on the right path to hit the $1 billion goal for both trade and investment with the EU,” he added.

A total of 64 companies from 12 EU member states including France, Germany, Austria, Finland, Poland, the Netherlands, Italy, Sweden, Belgium, Spain, Portugal, and the Czech Republic are engaging with over 150 Zimbabwean firms through structured B2B sessions, panel discussions, and field visits.

According to the event organisers more than 600 companies expressed interest, but due to space constraints, only 300 were confirmed for in-person attendance.

The Forum strategically targets Zimbabwe’s high-growth sectors which includes Horticulture, Agriculture & Agro-processing, Renewable Energy and Mining value chains. Discussions will also cover critical enablers such as Logistics and Transport, Financial Services and Vocational skills Development (TVET)

To facilitate meaningful connections, the Forum also deployed digital matchmaking tools and curated networking sessions to help participants identify realistic and mutually beneficial partnerships.

The Forum coincides with ongoing negotiations to expand the Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) between the EU and the Eastern and Southern Africa (ESA) region, which includes Zimbabwe. If finalized, this would be the first such agreement between the EU and an African region, potentially unlocking even greater trade and investment opportunities.

Day two and three will focus on access to finance, logistics solutions, and high-level networking, including a policy-makers’ reception.

The last day will feature field visits to special economic zones (SEZs) and investment sites, followed by a debriefing session for EU companies.

While no single event can remove all barriers to trade, the EU-Zimbabwe Business Forum 2025 represents a meaningful step toward deeper economic collaboration. With strong private sector participation, concrete deal-making opportunities, and policy alignment under the Global Gateway Initiative, the Forum sets the stage for long-term, mutually beneficial growth.