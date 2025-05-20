NetOne Advocates for Gender Inclusivity in ICT

NetOne, one of Zimbabwe’s leading telecommunications companies, recently joined forces with global and local efforts to empower young girls in Information and Communication Technology (ICT). The company also sponsored the 2025 International Girls in ICT Day celebrations held in Chinhoyi, under the theme “Girls in ICT: Bridging All Divides for an Inclusive Digital Transformation.”

The event, which brought together students, educators, industry leaders, and policymakers, aimed to inspire and equip young girls with the skills and confidence needed to thrive in the rapidly evolving tech landscape. As a key sponsor, NetOne reinforced its commitment to fostering gender inclusivity and ensuring that girls across Zimbabwe have equal opportunities in the digital economy by donating gadget and other gifts which were awarded to several pupils.

By Gamuchirai Mapako

The International Girls in ICT Day, an initiative backed The Ministry of ICT, Postal and Courier Services and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and supported by Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ), NetOne, Telecel and several others highlighted the importance of encouraging more girls and young women to pursue careers in technology. Despite progress in recent years, women remain underrepresented in ICT fields globally, with cultural stereotypes, limited access to resources, and lack of mentorship often deterring girls from entering the sector.

Speaking as a guest of honour during the event, the minister of ICT Honorable Tatenda A Mavetera, stated

“ICT is not just a man’s world—it’s a world of innovators, problem-solvers, and leaders. Girls belong in tech, and tech needs girls.”

NetOne’s involvement in this year’s event underscored a notable dedication to ensuring girls are actively participating in the ICT sector. By sponsoring the Chinhoyi gathering, the telecom organisation not only provided financial support but also facilitated workshops, mentorship sessions, and networking opportunities for young girls from various parts of the country.

During the event, NetOne representatives and industry experts engaged with students, sharing insights on career pathways in ICT. Interactive sessions covered robotics, artificial intelligence, and telecommunications, offering hands-on experience to spark interest in these fields.

Minister Mavetera emphasised the importance of telecommunications operators in ensuring accessibility to push digital inclusion at a recent event called the “Telecommunications and Disability Conference,” which was attended by NetOne Cellular Private Limited CEO, Eng. R. Mushanawani, and the company is evidently supporting the initiative.