By Ross Moyo

TelOne CEO, Engineer Lawrence Nkala, has hailed the launch of the TelOne Omni Contact Centre as a key milestone in unlocking Zimbabwe’s digital potential.

Speaking at the launch, Nkala emphasized that the centre represents a strategic shift towards becoming a digitally-enabled customer experience partner.

The centre integrates multiple communication channels, including voice, email, social media, and AI-driven self-service channels, into a single platform. “This innovative platform enables businesses to engage with customers consistently, intelligently, and efficiently,” said Nkala.

“The TelOne Omni Contact Centre is a shining example of what can be achieved through collaboration and innovation. We are proud to be a part of this initiative,” said ICT and Courier Services Deputy Minister Hon. Dingumuzi Phuti.

“The TelOne Omni Contact Centre is a significant milestone in Zimbabwe’s digital transformation journey, and we look forward to seeing the impact it will have on our economy and citizens,” said ICT Minister Tatenda A. Mavetera.

The centre is expected to create over 165 direct and indirect jobs, largely targeting young people, and position TelOne to participate meaningfully in the customer experience, BPO, and Call Centre Services market. This move is poised to create new opportunities for businesses and individuals alike, said Nkala.

The TelOne Omni Contact Centre is equipped with advanced analytics capabilities, enabling businesses to gain valuable insights into customer behavior and preferences. This will enable them to tailor their services and improve customer satisfaction.

“The centre’s AI-driven self-service channels will also enable customers to access information and services at their convenience, reducing wait times and improving response rates. This is a game-changer for Zimbabwe’s customer service landscape,” said CEO Nkala.

“The TelOne Omni Contact Centre is a testament to the company’s commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. We are excited to launch this facility and look forward to transforming the customer experience in Zimbabwe,” said Engineer Nkala.

The centre’s launch is aligned with the government’s National Development Strategy 2 (NDS2) and Vision 2030 goals, which aim to promote economic growth and digital transformation. TelOne is proud to be a part of this initiative, said the TelOne boss Nkala.

The TelOne Omni Contact Centre is a significant milestone in the company’s transformation journey, which aims to “modernize customer channels, digitalize operations, and grow new businesses adjacent to connectivity. We are committed to delivering fast, digital, and people-centred services,” said Nkala.

The centre’s launch was attended by government officials, industry leaders, and stakeholders, who praised TelOne for its commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. The TelOne Omni Contact Centre is set to revolutionize the customer experience in Zimbabwe, providing businesses with a state-of-the-art platform to engage with customers.