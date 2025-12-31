By Ross Moyo

Mukuru Fintech, a pioneering financial technology company, has been recognized for its outstanding digital financial inclusion efforts at the Zimbabwe ICT 2025 Excellence Awards that were held in Harare by Rainbow Towers last week. The company’s innovative approach to financial services has made it a key player in the sector, leveraging technology to empower individuals and transform businesses.

“Mukuru Fintech’s recognition drove financial inclusion in Zimbabwe and beyond as far as the United Kingdom,” according to the host of the awards Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services Tatenda A.Mavetera.

Mavetera added that “Mukuru’s platform has made it possible for individuals and businesses to access financial services remotely, reducing the need for physical banking infrastructure by bridging the gap between the formal and informal economies,” hence “banking of the unbanked,” making it possible for individuals and businesses to access financial services previously unavailable to them.

Mukuru Fintech’s efforts promote a cashless economy with the giant Fintech company’s platform processing a huge number of transactions, contributing to the reduction of cash transactions in the economy.

Mukuru provides a secure, convenient, and cost-effective way to make payments, also making it possible for individuals and businesses to participate in the formal economy and run their own businesses without banking limitations.

The international mobile money’s ability to work with both the formal and informal economies has placed it in a unique position to drive financial inclusion as the company’s platform has been designed to meet the evolving needs of its customers, with features such as real-time transaction processing, secure authentication, and intuitive user interface.

These Zimbabwe ICT Excellence Awards flossed achievements of individuals and organizations like Mukuru which are leading innovation and growth in Zimbabwe’s ICT sector.