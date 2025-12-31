By Ross Moyo

The launch of the TelOne Omni Contact Centre highlights the importance of digital transformation in Zimbabwe’s economic growth and development.

Speaking at the launch, Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, Hon. Tatenda Mavetera, emphasized that the centre aligns with the government’s National Development Strategy 2 (NDS2) and Vision 2030 goals.

“The centre integrates multiple communication channels, including voice, email, social media, and AI-driven self-service channels, into a single platform. This innovative platform enables businesses to engage with customers consistently, intelligently, and efficiently,” said Mavetera.

The centre is expected to create over 165 direct and indirect jobs, largely targeting young people, and position TelOne to participate meaningfully in the customer experience, BPO, and Call Centre Services market. This move is poised to create new opportunities for businesses and individuals alike.

The TelOne Omni Contact Centre is equipped with advanced analytics capabilities, enabling businesses to gain valuable insights into customer behavior and preferences. This will enable them to tailor their services and improve customer satisfaction.

The centre’s AI-driven self-service channels will also enable customers to access information and services at their convenience, reducing wait times and improving response rates. This is a game-changer for Zimbabwe’s customer service landscape.

The TelOne Omni Contact Centre is a testament to the government’s commitment to promoting digital transformation and economic growth. We are excited to see the impact this will have on our economy and citizens.

“The centre’s launch is a significant milestone in the government’s efforts to promote digital transformation and economic growth. We will continue to support initiatives that promote innovation and customer satisfaction,” said Minister Mavetera.

The TelOne Omni Contact Centre is a shining example of what can be achieved through collaboration and innovation. We are proud to be a part of this initiative, said Deputy ICT Minister D. Phuti.

The centre’s launch was attended by government officials, industry leaders, and stakeholders, who praised TelOne for its commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. The TelOne Omni Contact Centre is set to revolutionize the customer experience in Zimbabwe, providing businesses with a state-of-the-art platform to engage with customers.

“The TelOne Omni Contact Centre is a significant milestone in Zimbabwe’s digital transformation journey, and we look forward to seeing the impact it will have on our economy and citizens,” said Minister Mavetera.