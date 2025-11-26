The TelOne Center of Learning is set to become the epicenter of innovation as it prepares to host the 2026 ICT Start-Up Conference, as announced by the Minister of Information and Communication Technology,Postal and Courier Services Hon Tatenda Mavetera during the hub’s official opening. This strategic initiative aims to empower young entrepreneurs and catalyze growth within the local tech ecosystem.

By Ropafadzo Mashawi

The Innovation Hub, a state of the art facility designed to foster technology-driven ideas, will serve as the venue for the upcoming conference, which is expected to attract a diverse group of participants, from budding entrepreneurs to established investors. The Minister highlighted that this venue is ideal for creating an environment conducive to innovation and learning.

With an impressive $10 million investment from foreignpartners ready to support the event, the conference promises to be a significant catalyst for change in Zimbabwe’s ICT landscape. “This initiative is crucial for capacitating young people and ensuring their ideas are not only heard but also developed into viable business ventures,” the Minister stated.

The conference will provide a platform for young innovators to connect with mentors, and explore opportunities for commercializing their prototypes. The Minister emphasized the importance of this opportunity, noting that young people will receive the assistance they need to bring their ideas to fruition.

As preparations for the conference unfold, the TelOne Innovation Hub is positioned to become a leading incubator for ICT start-ups in the region. The Minister expressed confidence that this event will showcase the potential of local talent and solidify Zimbabwe’s status as a burgeoning tech hub.

The ICT Start-Up Conference is more than just a networking event; it represents a commitment to building a sustainable future for young innovators in Zimbabwe. As excitement builds around the conference, further details regarding participation and programming are expected to be announced soon, inviting stakeholders from across the region to join this vital initiative.