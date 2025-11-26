Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, Hon. Tatenda A. Mavetera, inaugurated the UNDP AI and Innovation Week 2025 today at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC). This event marks a significant step for the nation as it aims to leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI) in driving economic growth, improving public services, and empowering its youth.

By Ropafadzo Mashawi

Describing the initiative as “a national signal of intent,” Minister Mavetera emphasized Zimbabwe’s readiness to harness AI technologies, stating that these innovations are rapidly reshaping industries and redefining job roles. “AI is no longer a futuristic concept; it is actively creating new economic opportunities,” she affirmed.

Highlighting the importance of digital skills development, the Minister praised the ongoing 1.5 Million Coders Programme and unveiled plans for advanced training in AI, blockchain, cybersecurity, and other cutting-edge technologies. She expressed gratitude to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for its collaboration, noting that such international partnerships will enhance Zimbabwe’s potential in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

The event showcased youth innovation, featuring the MineTech Challenge and Lithium Value Chain Hackathon, along with exhibitions highlighting local tech talent. With a total of US$40,000 in prizes available, this week-long event serves as a springboard for emerging entrepreneurs and novel ideas.

In her closing remarks, Minister Mavetera called for unified efforts among the government, private sector, academia, and innovators to achieve a shared goal: a fully AI-powered, inclusive, and globally competitive Zimbabwe.

As the nation steps into a new digital era, Zimbabwe’s commitment to innovation signals a promising future aimed at fostering economic resilience and technological advancement.