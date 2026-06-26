TelOne has reported a 10% increase in inflation-adjusted revenue to ZWG2.6 billion for the full year ended 2025, driven by data demand and the successful partnership with Starlink.

The revenue growth was primarily supported by a 60% increase in data usage compared to the previous year, reinforcing broadband as the company’s largest revenue contributor. Broadband accounted for 81% of total revenue, up from 79% in 2024.

The company’s partnership with the low-Earth orbit satellite internet provider Starlink delivered significant returns, with revenue rising to US$3.7 million in 2025 from US$215,000 recorded in 2024.

Inflation-adjusted operating expenses increased by 7% to ZWG1.7 billion, while historical operating costs rose 62% to ZWG1.67 billion, largely due to exchange rate-induced inflationary pressures.

Despite the increase in operating costs, TelOne recorded inflation-adjusted EBITDA of ZWG540.37 million, up from ZWG478.74 million in 2024.

During the year, the company invested US$7.6 million in Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) and fibre network expansion as part of its data-led growth strategy. Capital expenditure intensity stood at 8%.

As part of its innovation drive, TelOne also launched TelOne Connect Voice, a new digital voice service designed to improve customer accessibility.

While broadband continued to anchor revenue growth, the contribution from voice services declined to 10% from 11% in 2024, while Data Centre services maintained a steady 3% share of total revenue.

The company said its future growth prospects remain supported by increasing demand for its products and services, a diversified portfolio, and continued strategic investments to expand Fixed Wireless Access services across the country, positioning the business for sustained revenue growth and improved profitability.