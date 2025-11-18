Econet Wireless has accelerated its 5G expansion programme, installing 100 new 5G sites nationwide in the first half of 2026 as part of its push to strengthen network capacity and meet rising customer expectations.

Chairman James Myers said the company’s network infrastructure upgrade has become central to delivering faster speeds, wider coverage and better digital experiences for both urban and rural users.

“We are expanding and optimising our capabilities to meet the needs of customers who expect better quality, enhanced digital experiences and seamless connectivity,” Myers said.

By Ruvarashe Gora

As part of this modernisation journey, Econet introduced 26 lightweight, cost-effective base stations aimed at underserved rural communities that have historically faced limited connectivity. The company also deployed 27 new sites carrying 2G, 3G and 4G services, extending coverage and improving service availability.

Myers said the accelerated 5G rollout forms the backbone of future innovation, creating room for new product offerings and enabling a range of Internet of Things (IoT) use cases across various sectors.