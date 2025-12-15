Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Information Communication Technology (ICT), Postal and Courier Services officially launched the TelOne Omni Contact Centre, a state-of-the-art digital facility designed to significantly enhance the way citizens, businesses, and government departments communicate and gain access to essential public services.

The recently commissioned hub utilises a single, unified platform to integrate various communication streams including traditional phone calls, chatbots, and various social media platforms. This convergence is engineered to deliver quicker response times, promote greater accountability, and ensure a more streamlined service experience for people across the nation.

Speaking during the inaugural ceremony, the ICT Minister stressed the profound importance of the new facility, calling it a major achievement in Zimbabwe’s ongoing digital transformation efforts. The Minister stated that the centre’s operations would be instrumental in making public sector interactions “faster, smarter, and more efficient for all Zimbabweans.”

The TelOne Omni Contact Centre is anticipated to play a supportive role in realising the goals outlined in the National Development Strategy 2 (NDS2). It is projected to achieve this by expanding the country’s digital infrastructure, generating fresh employment opportunities for young graduates, and positioning Zimbabwe for sustained, technology-led economic expansion.

Reiterating the government’s resolve to harness innovation for the modernisation of the public sector, the Minister confirmed that Zimbabwe will continue to channel investment into platforms that are focused on the citizen, highly responsive, efficient, and fully aligned with the country’s digital vision for the future.