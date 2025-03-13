Current NewsTechTech News

TelOne Launches ‘100 Days to Win Big’ Promo: Daily 50GB Data Prizes Up for Grabs

TelOne has rolled out a new promotion, offering customers the chance to win 50GB of data every day for 100 days.

Dubbed ‘100 Days to Win Big’, the promotion runs from March 10, 2025, to June 30, 2025, and is open to all TelOne customers who purchase data bundles from TM Pick n Pay.

How to Enter

To stand a chance to win, customers need to purchase a TelOne data package starting at US$30 per month. Each purchase automatically enters them into the daily draw, where one lucky winner will walk away with 50GB of free data.

Broadband Packages on Offer

TelOne is promoting four main data plans under this campaign:

  • US$30 per month – 160GB capped, up to 15 Mbps speeds
  • US$50 per month – 300GB capped, up to 15 Mbps speeds
  • US$60 per month – 500GB capped, up to 15 Mbps speeds
  • US$90 per month – Unlimited (FUP), up to 15 Mbps speeds

These packages are available across ADSL, LTE, and FTTH (fiber-to-the-home) networks, catering to different user needs, from casual browsing to high-speed streaming and gaming.

