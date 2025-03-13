EcoCash Maintains Unbeatable 1.3% Transaction Fee

EcoCash, Zimbabwe’s mobile financial services provider, has notified its subscribers through a text message that it will maintain its unbeatable 1.3% transaction fee for all ZWL transactions.

The text message, sent to EcoCash subscribers, read: “You can use EcoCash for all your ZWL transactions. Send money now to your loved ones for only 1.3%. Live Life the EcoCash Way.”

This move is great news for EcoCash users, who can continue to enjoy significant savings on transaction fees when sending money to family and friends.

EcoCash has consistently provided affordable and convenient financial solutions to its customers, and maintaining the 1.3% transaction fee is a testament to the company’s commitment to customer satisfaction.