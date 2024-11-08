TelOne Executive Joseph Machiva Joins NetOne

TelOne Chief Operations Officer Mr Joseph Machiva has left TelOne for greener pastures at NetOne, as the new General Manager, Mobile Finance Services effective 1 November TechnoMag can exclusively reveal.

Responding to TechnoMag Questions, the NetOne Chief Executive Officer Mr Raphael Mushanawani confirmed the news stating that he replaces the post that was left by Leanmore Musunda, who is now the Chief Commercial Officer.

The Telecom executive who has had his stint at TelOne for many years coming from Econet Wireless has found his new home at the state owned mobile network operator.

Machiva was also a pivotal member of the team that launched EcoCash, steering marketing and distribution, leading to the registration of over over 1 million subscribers within the first year.

He is a Dynamic marketing leader with 15+ years of experience driving revenue growth and innovation in high-stakes environments. As Acting COO and Commercial Director, he led business operations and a team of 1800+, achieving double digit revenue growth. Key accomplishments include boosting client satisfaction by 50% through strategic retail initiatives such as launching our mobile self service app and DEOD (an IPTV service).

“My ability to identify business opportunities, lead negotiations, and implement innovative solutions has consistently driven market expansion and operational efficiency. I am passionate about leveraging data and technology to produce insights that enhance decision making, customer experiences and achieve business objectives” read a statement by Machiva .