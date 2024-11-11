ICT Minister Commends Zimpost’s Smart Post Office Initiative

Minister of Information Communication Technologies (ICT) , Postal and Courier Services Dr Tatenda Mavetera commends the Zimpost’s Smart Post Office initiative which is envisioned to transform traditional services into innovative, tech driven solutions and she assured that Zimpost is on the right track by emphasizing Smart Post Office vision which is game changer in the e- commerce space.

She was speaking during the Zimpost 2025 Strategic planning workshop official opening ceremony at ZIPAM in Darwendale.

” The Smart Post Office concept is particularly enlightening the tenets of this concept and we encourage Zimpost to go beyond it’s current services and thrive for the convergence services.

The fruition of the Smart Post Office project will impact lives of ordinary citizens and every sector of the economy “.

Smart Post Office is the agreed vision is to transform traditional services into innovative, tech-driven solutions.

Speaking at the same event Zimpost acting board Chairman Simbarashe Masuka remarked Smart Post Office as a futuristic postal facility that leverages cutting edge technologies to provide efficient , secure and customer centric services.

“Zimpost continued to be in a high tech investment intergrating e- commerce, e- government, financial inclusion as well as last mile delivery capabilities”.