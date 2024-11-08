WhatsApp Group Admins Required To Obtain License For Data Monetization

In a move to enhance data protection, Information Communication Technologies ministry has introduced a licensing requirement for WhatsApp group administrators who intend to monetize member’s personal information.

The license is mandatory for group admins who aim to profit from member’s data, excluding family or social gatherings and the cost varies based on the number of data subjects.

Speaking at a breakfast meeting organized by the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) recently ,lCT minister Tatenda Mavetera emphasized the legal requirement for such organizations to obtain a data collection license, with options ranging from $50 to $2,500, depending on the scale of operations.

The license categories are:

– Tier 1: 50-1000 data subjects, cost $50

– Tier 2: 1001-100,000 data subjects cost $300

– Tier 3: 100 001-500000 data subjects,cost $500

– Tier 4: Over 500 000 data subjects cost $2500

Group admins are also required to employ a Data Protection Officer (DPO) to manage members’ data, ensuring compliance with data protection regulations.

This move aims to safeguard users’ personal information and promote transparency in data handling and group admins must weigh the costs and benefits of monetization.