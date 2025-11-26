The TelOne Centre for Learning (TCFL) celebrated a major milestone as it held its 10th graduation ceremony, capping another year of strong contribution to Zimbabwe’s digital skills pipeline. A total of 586 graduates were capped this year, with 58% male and 42% female students completing their studies across various ICT and business programmes.

This year’s ceremony also marked a defining moment for the institution as the Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services officially commissioned the new Innovation Hub, a facility designed to accelerate research, digital entrepreneurship, and technology-driven problem solving. The hub is expected to become a launchpad for tech start-ups, student prototypes, and national digital transformation initiatives.

A highlight of the ceremony was the graduation of a special cohort of 18 students who successfully completed degree programmes offered in partnership with the National University of Science and Technology (NUST). This collaboration reflects TelOne’s continued efforts to expand its academic portfolio and align local ICT education with global standards.

Graduates were drawn from a wide range of programmes critical to Zimbabwe’s digital economy, including:

Postal and Telecommunications

Network Engineering

Software Engineering

Telecommunications Engineering

Business Management and Leadership

Information Technology

Client Service & Contact Centre Operations

Technical and Operator Certifications

Speaking at the event, officials highlighted the institution’s role in producing industry-ready professionals capable of meeting the demands of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. With the commissioning of the Innovation Hub, the TelOne Centre for Learning strengthens its position as a national leader in ICT training, research, and digital innovation.

The 10th graduation not only celebrated academic achievement but also signalled a new chapter for tech development in Zimbabwe—where education, innovation, and industry converge to shape the country’s digital future.