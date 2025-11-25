Mutapa Investment Fund has reaffirmed its commitment to driving Zimbabwe toward a fully digital and tech-driven economy. Speaking at the TelOne Centre for Learning’s 10th graduation ceremony, Mutapa representative Mr. Forbes Kanongovere, standing in for CEO Dr. P. Mangudya, delivered a forward-looking message anchored in national growth, innovation, and digital transformation.

Kanongovere said the ceremony was more than an academic milestone—it was a reflection of Zimbabwe’s accelerating shift toward technology-led development. He noted that TelOne, one of Mutapa’s major investee companies, continues to sit at the centre of that transition by expanding critical digital infrastructure while producing industry-ready talent for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Earlier in the day, the Minister of ICT commissioned the newly unveiled TelOne Centre for Learning & Innovation Hub, a facility Forbes described as “a national milestone.” The new hub signals a strategic shift from merely consuming technology to building it—creating a space for research, entrepreneurship, ideation, and the development of homegrown digital solutions aligned with the national Vision 2030 agenda.

As Zimbabwe’s sovereign wealth fund, established in 2014 and capitalised through the shareholding transfers of 36 state-owned enterprises, Mutapa sees projects like this innovation hub as central to its national development mandate. Forbes said the Fund is positioned at the core of technology transfer, industrial modernisation, and innovation-led economic growth.

Addressing the graduating class, Kanongovere encouraged young professionals to embrace the opportunities emerging across the digital landscape—from cybersecurity and data analytics to fintech, cloud computing, network engineering, and software development. Their training, he said, combines technical ability with discipline, creativity, and problem-solving skills essential for the modern economy. He reminded them that the nation has invested in their development, and their impact will form the return on that investment.

Kanongovere also emphasised the importance of stronger collaboration between government, academia, the private sector, and development partners. Internship routes, mentorship structures, research partnerships, and early-stage innovation financing, he said, are crucial to unlocking the full potential of Zimbabwe’s digital talent pool.

Looking ahead, Mutapa reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the Ministry of ICT, Postal and Courier Services and its telecom entities—TelOne, NetOne, and Telecel—to strengthen connectivity, expand digital infrastructure, and build a vibrant innovation ecosystem. Forbes noted that Zimbabwe is entering a new era—one where data becomes the new gold, knowledge the new currency, and collaboration the new competitive edge.

With a decade of ICT skills development, the launch of a state-of-the-art Innovation Hub, and renewed sovereign investment backing, the TelOne Centre for Learning continues to cement its position at the frontline of Zimbabwe’s digital transformation journey.

Cassava Technologies, Microsoft Partnership Maps New Opportunities for Africa’s Digital Future Africa’s digital landscape is entering a defining phase, with Cassava Technologies noting that the next era of cloud adoption, artificial intelligence and sustainable infrastructure will be shaped by the strategic partnerships being formed today. Last week, Cassava Technologies hosted longstanding partner Microsoft to strengthen collaboration and accelerate transformative technology solutions across the continent. The session reflected a shift toward deeper cooperation as Africa’s digital environment evolves at unprecedented speed. The discussions highlighted that cloud services, AI-driven systems and digital backbone infrastructure are becoming central to economic participation, public service delivery and inclusive development. Leaders from both organisations aligned on shared priorities that will guide the next chapter of digital growth in Africa. The engagement underscored four core pillars: energy sustainability for reliable technology systems, expanded connectivity to reach underserved populations, infrastructure development to support modern digital services, and digital skilling to prepare citizens for a technology-driven economy. Rising demand for data processing, intelligent applications and resilient connectivity has increased the urgency for coordinated investment and long-term planning. The initial phase of mapping opportunities has moved beyond numerical targets, placing emphasis on meaningful transformation, inclusion and scalable digital access. The focus on sustainable energy reflects the growing need for efficient power consumption in data centres and cloud environments, while connectivity expansion remains critical for bridging gaps between urban and rural users. Infrastructure development was identified as a foundation for cloud and AI services, supported by capacity-building initiatives that equip communities and institutions with relevant digital skills. The meeting signalled a shared commitment to ensure that Africa does not only adopt emerging technologies, but actively benefits from them through participation, innovation and economic empowerment. The approach supports national and regional ambitions for competitiveness, technological resilience and broader digital inclusion. Cassava Technologies affirmed that the partnership strengthens efforts to build a continent where citizens, businesses and public institutions can access the tools required to thrive in a modern digital economy. The alignment also reflects a broader movement toward collaborative models that enable sustainable growth and future-ready technological ecosystems. As Africa advances toward a new era of cloud computing, AI capability and digital infrastructure, the partnership reinforces a path that supports transformation while ensuring that the benefits of the digital economy reach more people across the continent.

