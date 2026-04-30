Telecel suffered another setback in the fourth quarter of 2025 after losing 1,758 subscribers, making it the only mobile network operator to record a decline in active users during the period, the latest sector performance report from the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) shows.

The subscriber loss reduced Telecel’s active customer base from 305,042 in Q3 to 303,284 in Q4, further widening the gap between the operator and its competitors, Econet and NetOne, both of which registered subscriber growth.

POTRAZ attributed Telecel’s continued contraction to persistent operational challenges, reduced market competitiveness, and limited investment in critical network infrastructure. While Econet and NetOne continued to expand their networks aggressively during the quarter, Telecel did not deploy any new 2G, 3G, LTE or 5G base stations, a situation the regulator said played a major role in the operator’s weakening performance.

The failure to invest in new infrastructure also contributed to Telecel’s declining service quality and shrinking market share. With Zimbabwe’s data and voice traffic increasing sharply in Q4, operators that strengthened their networks benefited the most. Telecel, however, struggled to keep up with growing consumer expectations for faster, more reliable connectivity.

The report highlights that the sector overall added 47 new 5G base stations, 98 new 3G sites, 167 LTE stations, and 68 new 2G installations, reflecting a strong industry wide push towards higher speeds and wider coverage. Telecel’s absence from this rollout reinforced the widening gap between the operator and its competitors.

In contrast, Econet added 309,457 subscribers, strengthening its dominance with more than 12.37 million users, while NetOne increased its subscriber base by 38,598 to reach 4.1 million active lines. The renewed growth pushed Zimbabwe’s national mobile penetration rate to 107.04%, up from 104.83% in Q3, further highlighting Telecel’s position as the only operator moving in the opposite direction.

The data also shows Telecel recorded declines in other performance indicators, including a 23.91% drop in voice traffic and a 20.22% fall in mobile data usage, underscoring the severity of the operator’s operational challenges.

Analysts say Telecel’s inability to invest in new infrastructure is now directly affecting its competitiveness in a telecommunications environment that is increasingly driven by high-speed Internet use and improved network availability. They warn that continued subscriber losses may further erode the operator’s revenue and long-term viability unless urgent intervention and capital support are secured.

Despite the setbacks, POTRAZ stated that it will continue engaging all operators to promote fair competition, improved service delivery and sustainable sector growth.

For now, Telecel’s Q4 results highlight a difficult period for the country’s smallest mobile network operator one marked by subscriber losses, ageing infrastructure and rising pressure in an industry that continues to evolve rapidly.