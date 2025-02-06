Technical Glitch Hits Kariba Municipality Billing System Causing Water Levy Confusion To Residents

Kariba Municipality’s recent billing error, which omitted the newly implemented water levy from some January statements, highlights the urgent need for software upgrades. The technical issue stemmed from the pronum billing system, causing confusion and inconvenience to residents.

The error not only affected residents but also impacted the municipality’s revenue collection and municipal officials have assured that the missing amounts will be added to affected accounts in the coming months. However, this incident raises concerns about the reliability and efficiency of the current billing system.

Gabriel Mazivofa, Kariba municipality spokesperson, acknowledged the issue, saying, “We understand that billing discrepancies can cause confusion, and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate the community’s patience as we resolve the issue” ¹.

This incident underscores the importance of investing in modern, robust, and scalable software solutions. Upgrading the pronum billing system can help minimize errors, improve accuracy, and enhance the overall billing experience for residents.

By addressing these concerns and investing in software upgrades, Kariba municipality can improve its billing system, enhance revenue collection, and provide a better experience for its residents