Econet Wireless Faces Connectivity Issues

Econet Wireless, a leading telecommunications provider in Zimbabwe, is currently experiencing intermittent connectivity challenges affecting its data, voice, SMS, USSD, and EcoCash services.

The company has acknowledged the disruption, stating that their technical team is actively working to resolve the issue. In a statement , Econet Wireless expressed their regret over the inconvenience caused and assured users that they would be informed once the situation is rectified.

This connectivity issue has raised concerns among users who rely on these services for day-to-day communication and transactions, particularly in a digital economy where mobile money services like EcoCash have become vital.

Econet Wireless, known for its commitment to customer service, thanked their patrons for their patience and continued support during this challenging time. The company is expected to provide updates as the situation develops.

Customers are advised to stay tuned for further announcements regarding the restoration of services.