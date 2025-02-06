O’mari Customers Requested to Update KYC Details

In a significant step toward strengthening digital security and regulatory compliance, O’mari, a member of the Old Mutual Group, has issued an urgent call to its customers to update their Know Your Customer (KYC) details. The notice, which emphasizes the importance of regulatory adherence, requests all O’mari wallet users to submit copies of their National ID or valid passport before the deadline of 07 March 2025.

“As part of our regulatory ‘Know Your Customer’ (KYC) requirements, all our O’mari customers are requested to update their O’mari wallet records,” the notice states. This initiative ensures that customer data remains secure, compliant, and aligned with international standards in the ever-evolving digital finance ecosystem.

To make the process seamless and accessible, O’mari has provided multiple submission methods, leveraging both digital and physical channels. Customers can send their identity documents through WhatsApp, email, or any O’mari partner locations, including major retail outlets like OK, Bon Marché, TM PnP, and Spar. Additionally, documents can be submitted via brand ambassadors strategically positioned across the country.

This move underscores the increasing role of KYC protocols in securing digital wallets and preventing financial fraud in an era where online transactions dominate. The emphasis on submitting identification through trusted and varied channels reflects O’mari’s commitment to prioritizing customer convenience while meeting stringent regulatory demands.

The deadline serves as a critical reminder for customers to act swiftly to avoid disruptions to their wallet services. As digital transactions continue to reshape how Zimbabweans engage with money, initiatives like these ensure that security remains a cornerstone of progress in the fintech space.