Local technology company , NextCon has launched a new initiative aimed at resolving persistent reliability and performance problems affecting Zimbabwe’s digital services from online tools and mobile apps to essential fintech platforms.

The project unveiled at a developers’ forum seeks to improve the stability, accuracy and execution speed of locally built digital products.

NextCon said many Zimbabwean users struggle with malfunctioning calculators, lagging apps, faulty online forms and inconsistent cloud services issues that have eroded public trust and slowed the adoption of homegrown technologies.

“We cannot build a competitive digital economy if our products don’t execute properly,” said NextCon chief technical officer Talent Murima. “Our goal is to set a new standard for reliability and give local developers the support they need to build tools that work flawlessly, every time.”

The initiative includes a dedicated diagnostics lab, developer training programmes, and a quality assurance framework that local start ups can adopt.

NextCon has also opened a hotline for public reporting of common tech failures, which the firm will use to track systemic issues and recommend solutions.

Industry observers said the effort could significantly strengthen the local tech ecosystem. Zimbabwe has seen rapid growth in the number of digital entrepreneurs but many lack access to testing infrastructure and reliable cloud environments, often leading to products that launch prematurely or perform inconsistently.

Digital economy expert Farai Nyamadzawo said the move is timely.

“Zimbabwean users have become frustrated. This initiative can close the quality gap and help rebuild confidence in local innovation,” He said.

NextCon plans to publish its first nationwide digital performance report later this year, outlining the most common system failures and proposing standards for improvement.