WhatsApp Tests Username Feature to Enhance Privacy

WhatsApp is developing a new feature that will allow users to communicate without sharing their phone numbers, enhancing privacy and security. This feature, currently in beta testing, enables users to create unique usernames, similar to platforms like Telegram and Signal. Once implemented, users can connect with others by searching for their usernames, eliminating the need to disclose personal phone numbers.macrumors.com+4gadgets360.com+4lifewire.com+4

According to WABetaInfo, the feature is being tested in the iOS beta version 25.17.10.70. Users can set their usernames within the app’s profile settings, and these usernames will be visible to others instead of phone numbers. The usernames will be unique, and the system will notify users if their desired username is already taken.

Additionally, WhatsApp is working on a Username PIN feature, which would require a four-digit PIN to be entered before initiating a chat with a new user, adding an extra layer of security. wabetainfo.com+2lifewire.com+2cincodias.elpais.com+2indianexpress.comwabetainfo.com

This development addresses long-standing privacy concerns, especially among users who hesitate to share their phone numbers due to potential spam, scams, or unwanted contact. By adopting usernames, WhatsApp aligns itself with other messaging platforms that have already implemented similar features. While the feature is still under development and not yet available to all users, it marks a significant step towards enhancing user privacy on the platform.lifewire.com

As of now, the feature is available in the iOS beta version 25.17.10.70. WhatsApp has not announced an official release date for the general public, but the ongoing testing suggests that it may be rolled out in future updates. Users interested in trying the feature can join the beta program through the Apple App Store.

WhatsApp’s upcoming username feature aims to provide users with greater control over their privacy by allowing them to connect without sharing their phone numbers. While still in development, this feature represents a significant shift towards more secure and private communication on the platform.