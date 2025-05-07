Super Nova Joins Shona Prince Tech As Authorised Starlink Retailers In Zim

The founder of Shona Prince Technologies, recently took to social media to announce that they will be opening the first Starlink retail store in Zimbabwe. Not long after, another company, SuperNova has now been added to the list of authorised retailers on Starlink’s official website, making them the only two licensed retailers in the country, not to be confused with authorised resellers.



By Gamuchirai Mapako

For the first time, Zimbabweans will be able to walk into a store, or place an order through local channels, and get their residential Starlink kit and service immediately.

This eliminates the need for users to struggle with online buying and waiting for delivery.

Buyers will now be protected from being victimised by shady black market sellers.