Southlea Park Switches to Super-Fast Fibre as TelOne Switch from ADSL Network

TelOne has officially upgraded Southlea Park from traditional ADSL to high-speed fibre optic broadband, ushering in a new era of fast, stable, and future-ready internet for the suburb.

The fibre upgrade replaces copper-based ADSL infrastructure, which has long struggled with slow speeds, interference, and limited capacity. Fibre-optic technology, by contrast, delivers significantly higher bandwidth, low latency, and improved network reliability, key requirements for today’s data-driven applications and services.

To enjoy the enhanced speeds, residents must switch to fibre-compatible modems, which are now available at all TelOne shops. The transition is part of TelOne’s broader network modernisation plan to meet rising digital demands in both residential and business sectors.

By Ruvarashe Gora

Unlike ADSL, which transmits data over ageing telephone lines, fibre uses light signals through glass strands, enabling ultra fast data transfer with minimal signal loss. This supports heavy internet usage, making it ideal for modern digital lifestyle.