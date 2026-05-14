Thousands of Starlink users in Zimbabwe have begun receiving a stark notification: their kits are not registered locally, and service disconnection is imminent.

“Please note that your Starlink kit is not currently registered in Zimbabwe. To avoid service disconnection at the end of the month, kindly ensure that the kit is registered locally as soon as possible,” the notice reads.

The warning, which has appeared on user dashboards across the country, confirms that any kit operating under another country’s roaming service faces termination before the end of May 2026. Starlink has identified active terminals registered in countries including Guatemala, Venezuela, Germany, and various European and South American nations.

The enforcement follows Starlink’s recent introduction of mandatory passport registration for international use. The company has begun issuing Know Your Customer (KYC) requests across multiple markets, requiring users to upload government-issued identification to maintain service. For Zimbabwean consumers who relied on grey-market imports and foreign roaming plans as a workaround, the clock is now ticking.

Local internet service provider Frampol says it has been onboarding dozens of Starlinks daily and is offering a special promotion for May before full billing commences on 1 June.

Starlink secured official operational authorisation in Zimbabwe in 2024, yet many continued using cheaper or previously available international roaming packages. This crackdown signals a continent-wide push by Starlink to formalise its user base and enforce market segmentation across Africa.

Users will have to register locally before month’s end or face complete disconnection.

If you are of those who has received the notice, visit a local ISP and get assistance.