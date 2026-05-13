Imagine a push notification on your phone stating that your loved one, colleague, or parent is urgently requesting a payment of X amount to settle urgent medication, transport fee, ZESA top up or even a dinner bill payment request from your loved one.

The simple response to that prompt, if agreeable of course, will be a simple pin code validation and you put the smile on their face, whatever crisis or need they dearly depended on you, was simply solved by a four-digit PIN confirmation.

Now that’s convenience and confidence in the ecosystem.

Remember the days of sending a “call me back” when you ran out of airtime?

That concept appears to have inspired the launch of the “Request Payment” feature on the new EcoCash Super App.

Designed to make asking for money as simple and effortless as sending a notification, the feature allows an EcoCash user to request funds directly from another user through the App – effectively positioning itself as a “call me back” for mobile money users.

Whether one is stranded and in urgent need of transport money, or it’s collecting contributions from friends – or following up an unpaid debt – the feature changes what was once an awkward and time-consuming exercise, into a fast, secure, digital interaction.

Instead of making calls, sending screenshots or repeatedly reminding someone to transfer funds, the requester simply enters the payer’s phone number linked to their EcoCash wallet, the amount being requested and an optional note explaining the purpose of the payment.

The recipient immediately receives a push notification containing the full transaction details, including the requester’s name, amount requested and reference note.

If they choose to proceed, payment is approved using a PIN or biometric authentication, with funds transferred instantly into the requester’s EcoCash wallet – provided sufficient funds are available. If the request is declined – or ignored – both parties receive status updates, ensuring transparent updates during the process.

The EcoCash Super App continues to evolve into a socially integrated digital platform that combines payments, communication and everyday services. The Request Payment feature reflects a growing global fintech trend in which transactions are embedded within social interactions, rather than treated as standalone activities.

Traditionally, collecting money involved multiple calls, reminders and separate wallet transfers.

But now, with Request Payment, the process is streamlined into a single – and simple – digital interaction.

The feature also complements EcoCash’s recently introduced bill-splitting feature, further strengthening the platform’s push towards “social finance” – where payments, communication and collaboration happen within the same digital environment.