A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying 23 Starlink satellites was launched into orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

By Ropafadzo Mashawi

On Monday, 10 February the rocket lit up the night sky and was captured on camera by residents along the west coast of North America.

The 23 Starlink satellites were part of SpaceX’s ongoing mission to provide high-speed internet to remote and underserved areas globally. The launch marked the 445th mission for SpaceX.