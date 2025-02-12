SAA Strengthens Market Leadership with Travel Industry Stakeholders in Harare

South African Airways (SAA) is reaffirming its commitment to Zimbabwe’s aviation and travel sector through a high-level engagements with travel agencies and ticketing specialists in Harare. These strategic meetings underscore SAA’s dedication to strengthening partnerships, enhancing customer experience, and driving sustainable growth while reinforcing its position as a leading carrier in the region.

As Zimbabwe’s travel industry continues to evolve, SAA is actively engaging key stakeholders to co-create innovative solutions that enhance operational efficiencies and market confidence. The Harare meetings provide a collaborative platform to discuss industry trends, passenger needs, and strategies to optimize service delivery —ensuring that SAA remains the preferred airline for Zimbabwean travelers.

Menon Ramasawmy, SAA’s Manager for Southern Africa, the Middle East & Indian Ocean Islands, highlighted the airline’s strategic vision: “Zimbabwe is a key market for SAA, and our engagements with travel industry partners are essential in strengthening our position and delivering world-class service. We are committed to ensuring that our travel agency partners have the tools, support, and incentives necessary to grow their businesses while collectively elevating the travel experience for our customers,” he said.

By engaging directly with travel agencies and ticketing specialists, SAA is not just consolidating its market leadership—it is building a stronger, more collaborative travel ecosystem that benefits the entire industry.

SAA’s renewed engagement in Zimbabwe comes at a time when air travel is experiencing a resurgence, with increasing demand for reliable, seamless, and customer-centric airline services. The airline has strategically positioned itself to support industry growth through reliable connectivity, enhanced incentives, and superior service delivery.

Country Manager for Zimbabwe, Julie Rewayi, expressed her appreciation to the travel agents and ticketing specialists who continue to support SAA’s operations: “We are incredibly grateful to our travel agency and ticketing partners for their unwavering support and trust in SAA. Zimbabwe remains a vital market for us, and we are fully committed to growing with them, ensuring that we provide the best possible service and connectivity for travelers. Their role in shaping the customer journey is invaluable, and we look forward to strengthening our partnership even further,” she said.

Beyond its core airline operations, SAA is playing a pivotal role in supporting Zimbabwe’s tourism sector. The airline’s strong regional and international network is instrumental in driving inbound tourism, facilitating business travel, and connecting Zimbabwe to key global markets.

By maintaining reliable air links, SAA continues to contribute to the expansion of Zimbabwe’s tourism industry—aligning its efforts with the country’s broader economic and development goals.

This engagement is a testament to SAA’s long-term vision for Zimbabwe. The airline is not just flying passengers; it is shaping the future of air travel in the country by fostering collaboration, ensuring operational excellence, and prioritizing customer needs.

As SAA continues to strengthen its market leadership and industry partnerships, the message is clear: SAA is here to grow, innovate, and lead in Zimbabwe’s aviation and tourism landscape.