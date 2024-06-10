Starlink Set to Enter Zimbabwean Market in Third Quarter

American based internet service provider, Starlink will begin operating in Zimbabwe in the next quarter according to official update from the space giant.

According to Starlink’s availability Map it states that it will formally enter the local market anytime from next month.

Starting Q3 2024. this means from July till September Starlink would have been operational in Zimbabwe

Starlink has become a global leader in providing rapid and reliable internet, with Zimbabwe becoming the eighth country to license its services.

The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) has announced that it is developing regulations to guide Starlink’s operations in the country. This move aims to ensure that the company’s services comply with local laws and regulations.

The imminent rollout of Starlink in Zimbabwe is poised to have a profound impact on the local economy, as businesses and individuals alike are expected to reap the benefits of swift and dependable internet connectivity. With its competitive pricing strategy, Starlink is likely to significantly boost internet penetration in the country, effectively bridging the digital divide and unlocking new avenues for economic expansion and development.

This move is expected to foster a more inclusive and connected society, empowering Zimbabweans to fully leverage the potential of the digital age.