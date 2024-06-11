Elon Musk Threatens To Ban Apple Devices

Chief Executive Officer of Tesla Elon Musk is not happy about the partnership between Apple and ChatGPT creator OpenAl henceforth he threatens to ban iPhone and MacBooks at his companies.

Posting on his X account yesterday he said he would ban Apple (AAPL) devices at his companies which include SpaceX and X among others if the iPhone maker Tim Cook went ahead with its AI plans as announced.

“If Apple integrates OpenAI at the OS level, then Apple devices will be banned at my companies. That is an unacceptable security violation”, the tweet read.

He added that visitors “will have to check their Apple devices at the door, where they will be stored in a Faraday cage,” referring to an enclosure that blocks electromagnetic waves crucial to communications, including cellular, wireless internet and Bluetooth signals.