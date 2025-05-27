Starlink Retailer Offering One Free Month of Internet for New Customers in Zimbabwe

Starlink Authorised Retailer, Shona Prince Technologies has introduced a limited-time promotion offering customers in Zimbabwe one free month of internet service when they purchase a Starlink Standard or Mini kit and activate a new Residential or Lite plan.

Under the terms of the promotion, customers who pay for one month of service will receive an additional month free. The offer is valid only for new activations and runs until 16 June 2025.

The offer is aimed at encouraging adoption of Starlink’s satellite-based internet services, which are designed to provide high-speed connectivity across urban and remote areas. Shona Prince Technologies is handling both the distribution of kits and the facilitation of new activations as part of its authorised reseller role.

Customers are directed to activate their service via starlink.com/activate and can contact Shona Prince Technologies directly via WhatsApp at http://wa.me/263773985212 for more information.

The deal is primarily applicable to areas outside Harare, where Starlink service is still available and has not yet reached full capacity.