POTRAZ 2025 Ideathon Celebrates Zimbabwe’s Young Innovators

The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) yesterday concluded its first ever Innovation Drive Ideathon for 2025 in Masvingo, marking a significant step in the country’s digital innovation landscape. The event, which drew 248 applications from across all provinces, showcased Zimbabwe’s flourishing tech talent, with 30 finalists shortlisted to present innovative solutions to real-world challenges.

The Ideathon, brought together innovators, government officials, regulators, and industry experts to foster collaboration and drive digital solutions. In his remarks, the POTRAZ Director General Dr Gift Kalisto Machengete highlighted the overwhelming response to the competition, emphasising its role as a national dialogue on innovation.

By Gamuchirai Mapako

“This was not just a contest—it was a call to action,” he said.

“The 248 applications we received represent every corner of Zimbabwe, proving that brilliant ideas can emerge from anywhere.”

According to Hon Eng Martin Muduva who was part of the 14 judges panel, the shortlisting process was highly competitive, with judges facing the difficult task of selecting only 30 finalists from a pool of what he called exceptional submissions. The Dr Machengete acknowledged the challenge, stating,

“The quality was outstanding. The decisions were tough, but the process was fair.”

The Ideathon focused on five key thematic areas, agricultural technology, financial inclusion, e-governance, health tech, and education solutions areas critical to Zimbabwe’s socio-economic development.

This year’s event stood out for its emphasis on practical, market-ready innovations Unlike previous competitions where training was provided after selection, the 2025 Ideathon incorporated pre-engagement mentorship from ILO-Certified Master Trainers. Participants were equipped with skills in feasibility testing, value proposition design, and market alignment, ensuring their ideas were not just creative but also viable.

“Innovation that ends in a pitch deck is not enough,” the Dr Machengete stressed.

“Solutions must reach the market and generate real impact. This is how we grow the economy.”

A notable feature of this year’s Ideathon was the active involvement of regulatory bodies and government agencies including The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ), Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA), Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) and Public Service Commission.

These institutions did not merely observe, they engaged directly with innovators, providing feedback and helping align solutions with policy frameworks. Their participation underscored the importance of public-private collaboration in driving sustainable innovation.

The Ideathon, though newly branded, builds on POTRAZ’s longstanding Innovation Drive Programme, which began in 2016. The initiative has grown exponentially, from supporting just six startups in 2018 to over 100 today. This expansion reflects Zimbabwe’s rising potential as a tech hub in the region.