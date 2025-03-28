Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe Posts ZWG 4.0 Billion Capital, Pays ZWG 855 Million in Dividends

Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe has demonstrated resilience in a challenging operating environment, posting a qualifying core capital of ZWG 4.0 billion (equivalent to USD 156 million) for the year. This exceeds the regulatory minimum of USD 30 million.

The bank’s chairman, Muchakanakirwa Mkanganwi, expressed appreciation for the staff and management’s unwavering support and commitment. He acknowledged their perseverance and hard work in providing exceptional customer service, which contributed to the bank’s commendable results.

In terms of dividends, the bank paid out ZWG 339 million in 2024 from the previous year’s profits. An additional interim dividend of ZWG 516 million for 2024 was approved and paid in November 2024, bringing the total dividend payout to ZWG 855 million.

Looking ahead to December 2025, Mkanganwi identified potential downside risks, including:

– Sustainability of electricity supply

– Tight liquidity situation

– Climate risks

– Heightened geo-political risks

– Sluggish mineral commodity price trends

Despite these challenges, Mkanganwi expressed confidence in the bank’s ability to navigate these risks and continue delivering strong performance.