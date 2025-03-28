Fintech Solutions Powers Global Commerce and Growth

The 2025 Cyber Fraud Summit, held in Nyanga, brought together experts to discuss the transformative role of financial technology (Fintech) in reshaping global commerce. Key speaker Mr. Clever Haparari, Director of ICT and Innovation, emphasized the significance of fintech solutions in driving economic empowerment across Africa.

Haparari noted that fintech has the potential to increase access to financial services, promote financial inclusion, and stimulate economic growth.

However, he also stressed the importance of safeguarding the public from cyber fraud, highlighting the need for policies to evolve at the same pace as technology.

“We must ensure that policies evolve just as quickly as technology does,” Haparari affirmed, outlining ongoing efforts to protect the nation from digital fraud.

The summit’s theme, “Bridging the Digital Gap,” reflected the need for increased collaboration and knowledge sharing to address the challenges and opportunities presented by fintech.

As the digital landscape continues to evolve, events like the Cyber Fraud Summit play a crucial role in promoting awareness, education, and innovation in the fight against cybercrime.