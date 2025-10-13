Speed Accuracy’s Dzviti & Nyamukarichi Harness Science, Constructing Demonstratively Impressive Durawall plus Hundreds of Houses*

*By Ross Moyo*

Speed and Accuracy Contractors founders and partners better known as team kweche kweche for their second to none building expertise, Bernard Dzviti and Kudzai Nyamukarichi have made history in New Residential Development

Harare, Zimbabwe after an inspiring display of craftsmanship and scientific application.The two have constructed over hundred houses in Eastview alone where they also live, Nyabira, Chivhu, Masvingo, Filabusi, Marondera, Chimanimani, Chiredzi, Murambinda, Tsholotsho, Gweru, Kadoma, Kwekwe, Shurugwi, and hundreds of other houses beyond where they live dotted around the country and even regionally Botswana, South Africa including building many perimeter walls, durawalls of magnificent sizes and quality demonstrating they are a cut above the rest in this industry as reliable honest builders.

The two local builders Bernard Dzviti and Kudzai Nyamukarichi have successfully completed the construction of a durable durawall for a newly built home in the suburb of Eastview Phase 6. The duo’s attention to detail and scientific understanding of construction materials has resulted in a structure that not only stands resilient but also exemplifies the modern advancements within the construction industry.

Having recently finished the main house, Bernard and Kudzai pivoted their focus to building the durawall, which serves as a critical element of safety and security for the residence. The science behind durawalls lies in their unique composition—generally made of a blend of cement, aggregates, and water, carefully mixed to achieve optimal strength and durability.

“Creating a strong durawall requires more than just stacking bricks. It’s about understanding the material properties and how they interact under different conditions,” said Bernard, speaking in an exclusive interview with TechnoMag adding in shona vernacular he has been in the construction industry for over two decades since 2004. The formidable duo explained the science behind the use of brickforce and how it reinforces the Moyo residence Durawall giving it a lasting impression. They also explained how durawalls breathe like human beings and how that contributes to the longevity of this perimeter wall.They went toe to toe explaining how the spirit level works, the builders trowel, the shovel and wheel barrow in mixing cement and pitsand to come up with the building mixture as well as how they mixed diformed bars, with three quarter stones and this mixture to first do the footing after setting out, then the foundation and raising of this structure scientifically in a very tech savvy manner to come up with the strongest possible structure.

Dzviti’s work partner Kudzai also speaking and demonstrating in their native language added, “The key is in the mix. We take great care to use the right proportions of materials to ensure that the wall can withstand the elements for years to come.”

Khule Kudzi as he is affectionately known started his own building journey in 2010 six years after his compatriot better known as Elder Benard Dzviti and the two boast of a combined 36 years successful experience in building.

During the construction process, the duo emphasized the importance of the foundation. They implemented rigorous standards to ensure that the wall was leveled correctly and structurally sound. The two builders collaborated effectively, with Bernard checking alignment while Kudzai mixed the foundation material. Their seamless teamwork ensured efficiency and precision.

What sets this construction apart is their commitment to sustainability. As building materials evolve, Bernard and Kudzai are keen to adopt environmentally friendly practices. They source materials locally, reducing transportation emissions and supporting local industries, and they stay informed about advancements in material science. “We are always looking for ways to build better, not just for our clients but for the environment,” Kudzai remarked.

As Bernard and Kudzai completed the durawall, they reflected on the time-tested principles of building alongside modern scientific advancements. “Every project is a learning experience,” Bernard noted. “The knowledge we gain and the techniques we refine contribute to our growth as builders.”

The successful completion of the durawall showcases not only the skill and dedication of Bernard Dzviti and Kudzai Nyamukarichi but also highlights the significance of combining traditional construction methods with contemporary scientific insights. As they admire their work, the two builders are proud to have contributed to a safe and sturdy home, which just welcomed a new family, the Moyo Muturikwa’s.

As the construction industry continues to evolve, local builders like Bernard and Kudzai play a vital role in shaping sustainable and resilient communities, ensuring that innovation and craftsmanship go hand in hand.Speed and Accuracy can be contacted on 0778718015 and 0785262554, Facebook pages: Speed and Accuracy Constraction Facebook handle: Kudzi Kudzai, Facebook handle: Bernard Dzviti.