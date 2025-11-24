*By Ross Moyo*

One of Zimbabwe’s local leading Telcos service provider, Dandemutande, has officially launched its SD-WAN product, a cutting-edge solution designed to optimize network connectivity for businesses. The launch event, held at Maize and Mingle in Harare, was graced by industry stakeholders and media, including TechnoMag CEO, Toneo Toneo, who conducted an exclusive interview with Dandemutande CEO, Never Ncube.

Explaining the technology behind SD-WAN (Software Defined – Wide Area Network), Ncube said, “The SD-WAN solution intelligently selects the most efficient network from our five available networks at any given time and determines which applications will run on which network. This means businesses benefit from lower latency, reduced jitters, and losses, while also cutting costs.”

He added, “Instead of relying on expensive dedicated networks, SD-WAN allows businesses to leverage affordable broadband and other connectivity options, increasing output and efficiency. This is a significant shift towards smarter, cost-effective connectivity solutions.”

The SD-WAN launch is poised to transform how businesses in Zimbabwe approach network connectivity, offering flexibility, reliability, and substantial cost savings. Dandemutande’s innovative approach is set to shake up the local telecoms market, providing businesses with the tools they need to thrive in a digital age.

Today’s session provided information on SD and its benefits, offered bu Dandemutande which headlined the dawn of a new era through Software Defined – Wide Area Network launch also demonstrating connectivity solutions.