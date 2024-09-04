Schedule Medical lab tests, X-rays, CT scans, MRIs, & ultrasounds from Phone

By Ross Moyo

The just ended Zimbabwe Agricultural Show (ZAS), an annual premier event organized by the ZAS for the national facilitation and promotion of agricultural development in Zimbabwe revealed one can schedule medical tests such as laboratory tests, X-rays, CT scans, MRIs, and ultrasounds all from the convenience of their phone.

In an exclusive interview with TechnoMag, ZimSmart Commercial Manager Sandra Kuvaoga revealed that more than 550 commercial exhibitors , 700 farmers, 200 mirco enterprises and over a quarter of a million visitors annually who passed by their stand had an opportunity to witness this in real time.

The Show presented an opportunity for ZimSmart to showcase their unique business opportunity for national and regional organisations and was the highlight of many Harare residents’ annual entertainment calendar.

The ZimStart Commercial Manager said this is possible through their fourth reason why Zimbabweans should embrace Buy Medicine.

“4. Beyond Medication: The Buy Medicine service isn’t just about purchasing drugs. It also allows users to book and attend telehealth consultations with general practitioners and specialists, as well as schedule medical tests such as laboratory tests, X-rays, CT scans, MRIs, and ultrasounds—all from the convenience of their phone.”

Kuvaoga added that, “Addressing Zimbabwe’s Healthcare Pain Points

Zimbabweans have long faced challenges in accessing essential healthcare services, particularly in rural areas where pharmacies and medical facilities are scarce. The Buy Medicine WhatsApp chatbot directly addresses these pain points by offering a comprehensive, easy-to-use solution that connects users with pharmacies nationwide. This innovation reduces disparities in service delivery, ensuring that even those in the most remote areas can access the medicines they need.

A Vision for the Future

Buy Medicine is not just a service for today—it’s a visionary step towards the future of healthcare in Zimbabwe.”

The Commercial Manager concluded by further inviting potential clients to,

“Join the Revolution

BatsiHealth invites all Zimbabweans to embrace this groundbreaking service. Whether you need to fill a prescription, consult a doctor, or book a medical test, Buy Medicine is here to make healthcare simpler, more accessible, and more equitable. Say goodbye to the hassles of traditional healthcare access and step into the future with Buy Medicine—because your health deserves the best.

For more information, visit our website www.vakaafya.com or simply start chatting with our WhatsApp bot to experience the convenience firsthand.”