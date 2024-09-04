Impacting Lives Through Fighting Drug Abuse

By Ross Moyo

Following the initiative hashtag #Impacting Lives by one of Zimbabwe’s leading Mobile Network Operator’s (MNO), NetOne Pvt Ltd, the Telcos has gone a step further introducing it’s drug fight to Matebeleland Province.

NetOne initiated its war on drugs last month in Chikomba district, Mashonaland East under the same banner.

NetOne Acting Head, Marketing and Public Relations, Tatenda Makumborenga, indicated that the Telcos is, “a socially responsible entity that does not only talk about issues affecting the communities, but goes a step further into addressing these social ills in a bid to create a better safer drug-free Zimbabwe.”

Makumborenga read from the same hymn book as his bosses and other Executives who indicated that the initiative is, “a growing concern and will be spread across all provinces, then to districts as it aims in aiding the government in developing a drug-free country.”