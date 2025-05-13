Samsung Unveils Super-Slim Galaxy S25 Edge

Samsung Electronics today unveiled the full specifications for the Galaxy S25 Edge, a category-defining compact smartphone that joins the Galaxy S series. The Galaxy S25 Edge is designed with both style and strength in mind, striking a new balance of premium, pro-level performance in a titanium body that is only 5.8mm thick.

By Gamuchirai Mapako

S25 Edge builds on the S series history by incorporating a Galaxy AI-enabled camera.

The company’s latest handset, which will be available in the United States on May 30 for $1,099, is 5.8 millimetres thick and weighs 163 grammes, making it approximately 30% thinner and 25% lighter than the S25 Ultra, the company’s flagship smartphone. The new phone has more premium features including a titanium frame, a 200-megapixel rear camera, and advanced artificial intelligence capabilities.

The release comes months before Apple’s slimmed-down iPhone 17 model.

The phone has a 6.7-inch screen, matching the screen size on the S25 Plus, as well as 12 gigabytes of memory, and storage options of 256 and 512 gigabytes. At $1,099, it’s $100 more expensive than the Plus model and $200 cheaper than the S25 Ultra. Samsung said it always intended to launch the handset at this price point and that tariffs weren’t a consideration in this case.