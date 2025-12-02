Entrepreneurship in Lesotho is entering a defining moment, with Econet Telecom Lesotho emphasising that the country’s economic future will depend on how quickly emerging innovators gain access to digital tools, infrastructure and inclusive support systems.

Marking a major milestone in the country’s innovation calendar, Econet said the landscape of entrepreneurship is shifting rapidly, driven by technology, mobile connectivity and the growing demand for digital solutions among young Basotho founders.

“Entrepreneurship is a powerful driver of economic opportunity and national development,” the company said. “But we must confront the realities of digital transformation, from financial access to connectivity gaps, and ensure every entrepreneur has a fair chance to thrive.”

By Ruvarashe Gora

The rise of technology-enabled businesses and the expanding role of digital platforms have intensified the need for stronger collaboration between the private sector, development partners and entrepreneur networks. Econet noted that it continues to invest in tools that help small businesses access markets, improve digital literacy and strengthen their visibility.

“Digital inclusion empowers entrepreneurs to innovate, increases access to information and reduces barriers for young people entering the market,” the company added.

The anniversary gathering in Maseru underscored that as digital adoption accelerates, Lesotho’s entrepreneurial ecosystem must embrace strategic partnerships to remain competitive. Entrepreneurs continue to rely on mobile networks and digital services, but long-term growth will require deeper investment in connectivity, financial technology and business support.

Industry players at the event highlighted that such milestones create an essential platform for dialogue among start-up founders, policymakers, private-sector leaders, academics, financiers and civil society all of whom influence the country’s innovation trajectory.

“This is a moment not just for entrepreneurs to collaborate, but for the nation to reflect on how innovation can transform lives,” Econet said. “The impact of digital change is real, both positive and challenging, and we must address how digital tools are reshaping opportunities for Basotho.”

Econet has supported Lesotho’s innovation landscape for years through network expansion, mobile money solutions, digital literacy initiatives and partnerships aimed at accelerating participation in the digital economy. Its investments remain aligned with efforts to strengthen policy dialogue, unlock market access and build inclusive digital ecosystems.

The telecoms company emphasised that more than 15 years after entering Lesotho, its vision remains unchanged. Despite economic pressures and rapid technological shifts, Econet sees entrepreneurship as a connector of communities, a catalyst for job creation and a critical pillar for the country’s future.

“Entrepreneurship has evolved. It is still evolving. But its potential to uplift communities and create opportunity remains strong,” the company said. “By working together, Lesotho can build an innovation ecosystem that supports every entrepreneur, everywhere.”

While start-ups continue to face challenges such as limited capital, market access constraints and digital skills gaps, Econet believes the sector can succeed but only through sustained investment, inclusive collaboration and coordinated national action.