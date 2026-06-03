By Ross Moyo

The rhino reintroduced to Matusadona today are Zimbabwean by lineage. That genetic continuity is the project’s core value proposition, says Matusadona Conservation Trust.

When ZimParks relocated survivors in the late 80s/early 90s, it preserved the Sebungwe genetic strain. Some animals now returned from Imire, Matobo and an undisclosed site descend directly from Matusadona rhino moved out 30+ years ago.

“This is not a project imported from elsewhere. These animals carry the genetics of this landscape. Their return belongs to Zimbabwe, and to every Zimbabwean who always planned and hoped for their return,” said Daniel Sithole, Country Manager of Matusadona Conservation Trust.

From a conservation finance view, local genetics reduce biological risk. Animals adapted to Zambezian woodland and Lake Kariba microclimates have higher survival odds, improving probability of hitting National Rhino Strategy targets.

The strategy targets a new metapopulation within 15 years. Matusadona’s 175km² Intensive Protection Zone, with real-time GPS tracking, provides the secure operating environment for that growth trajectory.

Sithole emphasizes local ownership. Chiefs Mola, Masampakaruma, Nebiri and Negande have been advocates throughout planning. Community support in Nyaminyami turns land-use into conservation equity, not conflict.

African Parks’ 20-year management agreement with ZimParks since 2019 underpins the security stack. Partners including Wyss Foundation, EU, Global Wildlife Fund, Pangolin Crisis Fund and Elephant Crisis Fund provided long-term capital.

The translocation used specialist wildlife logistics: custom crates, airlift to Lake Kariba, veterinary monitoring. Each step was designed to minimise stress and maximise survival rates.

Sithole says the project is Zimbabwe-led, not imported. That ownership aligns with national policy on wildlife as a strategic natural asset and driver of local economy.

“For every Zimbabwean who hoped for this day, this belongs to you,” he said. Genetics local, management local, benefit local.