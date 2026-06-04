By Ross Moyo

Zimbabwe’s Artificial Intelligence roadmap moved from document to deployment yesterday as ICT Minister Hon. Tatenda Anastancia Mavetera launched AI for Impact Challenge, AI4I, at a POTRAZ breakfast meeting for stakeholders.

The Golden Conifer engagement which was attended by AI experts, policy makers, ministry Department Agents, enthusiasts, industry, academia, innovators and development partners.

AI4I will run 27 July–1 August 2026 in Mutare as the first national AI Grand Challenge. Multidisciplinary teams will build AI prototypes for priority sectors, then enter a post-challenge pathway to pilot and scale solutions.

“The ultimate objective extends beyond the competition itself. We seek a pipeline of practical solutions, partnerships and innovations capable of progressing towards deployment and real-world impact,” Mavetera explained.

“AI must be deployed not as an end in itself but as a tool to solve real challenges, create opportunities, enhance productivity, and improve the quality of life for our citizens,” Mavetera said.

President Mnangagwa launched the National AI Strategy 2026–2030 on 13 March 2026, anchoring it to Vision 2030 and NDS2. The strategy frames AI as infrastructure for economic transformation, smarter public services and industrialization.

Since launch, Government finalized the Zimbabwe National AI Charter — a values-based framework for ethical, transparent, inclusive and accountable AI aligned to the Constitution and Smart Zimbabwe 2030 Master Plan.

The Terms of Reference for the National Digital Regulatory Committee are also done, with appointments pending. The Committee will coordinate AI regulation, data governance, cybersecurity and digital trust. An AI Strategy Implementation Office is being set up in the Ministry.

She outlined the partnership stack: Government sets policy and infrastructure; industry provides investment and commercialization; academia builds skills and evidence; innovators design for local context; development partners add technical support.

On trust, she stressed: “Citizens must have confidence that their data is protected. Innovation must be accompanied by transparency, responsibility and respect for fundamental rights,” pointing to the Charter and new governance structures as guardrails.

Closing with her Principal, President Mnangagwa’s mantra, she said: “Artificial Intelligence must carry Zimbabwean fingerprints. It must create Zimbabwean opportunities. Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo remains as relevant as ever.”