By Ross Moyo

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Deputy Governor Dr Innocent Matshe has said the apex bank has put in place Cybersecurity Guidelines to fireproof the resilience of financial systems against global cyber threats.

Speaking at the 2nd edition of Technomag’s Tech Convergence Forum (TCF 2025), the central bank said they upped the game against cyber crime as they put up measures against the global banking threat.

Deputy Governor Matshe cited that the RBZ has modernized the country’s Payment System by upgrading infrastructure for real-time, interoperable, and cross-border payments adding that the central bank’s exploration of tokenization, Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), and AI-driven compliance tools to improve financial monitoring and reduce fraud were a mammoth but necessary task.

“Tokenization is not the future. It has already begun. We must build interoperable digital infrastructure that integrates identity, payments, and data to drive inclusion and innovation,” the Rbz Deputy Governor said.

Dr Matshe also added that “if you are sceptical about clicking please do not click,” showing the dangers of cyber crime which drains financially accounts citing you shou let Rbz and experts in the field be your guide.

Deputy Governor Matshe noted that technology has brought with it economic modernization.

“Technology is no longer a supporting function. It is the very engine of economic resilience and inclusion,” said the apex bank boss.

Dr. Matshe revealed numerous initiatives by his bank which have put Zimbabwe on the digital led economic map adding, FinTech Regulatory Sandbox for instance has allowed technopreneurs and techsavvy-innovators to try never seen before financial technologies under regulatory guidance like the Innovation Hub, a new RBZ department dedicated to digital transformation and fintech development.

The apex bank boss also said RBZ’s Digital Financial Inclusion Strategy has unleashed access and usage of digital finance, particularly among underserved communities as well as Small to Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

TechnoMag Founded by Toneo Toneo exactly eleven years ago was behind the event which united experts from the ICT, fintech, and regulatory sectors under the theme “Reflect, Reprogram, and Realign.