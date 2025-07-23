RITA Africa Partners with OmniContact to Equip 6,000 Youth with Essential Tech Skills Across Africa

Rise in Tech Africa (RITA Africa), a non-profit organisation focused on equipping the continent’s youth with tech skills, is partnering with OmniContact BPO Services, subsidiary of Econet Wireless Zimbabwe, to empower the future African tech professionals with industry-relevant training and global certification pathways.

According to a statement, the entities aim to reach over 6,000 members of the OmniContact workforce, more than 15,000 staff across Econet Wireless Group and thousands of aspiring tech talents in Zimbabwe and beyond.

By Ropafadzo Mashawi

In this alliance, RITA Africa serves as the official tech training partner, providing training across a diverse portfolio of high-demand tech programs. OmniContact BPO Services will conduct outreach and distribution by leveraging its network within Econet Wireless, its staff, and its customer base across Zimbabwe and other regions to extend access to the upskilling opportunity.

Individuals will receive training in data analytics, data science and machine learning, cybersecurity, cloud computing, devOps software engineering, and full-stack web development.

The duo adds that the initiative aims to close the digital skills gap in Africa, create job-ready, globally competitive tech talent, and inspiring innovation and economic progress across the continent.

“This partnership is a defining moment. We are not just training people — we are building a future where African youths are creators of technology, not just consumers,” said Darlington Yeboah Faddams, CEO of RITA Africa.

Otis Tawanda Makahamadze, chief operating officer at OmniContact, highlighted that the move is about touching people’s lives through meaningful opportunities.

“OmniContact’s mandate is to create meaningful opportunities through innovation and outreach. Partnering with RITA Africa brings that vision to life in a way that will have a lasting impact on lives and livelihoods.”