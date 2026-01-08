A new research publication has been released and is challenging the integrity of the Green Revolution in Sub-Saharan Africa. The study, titled “Corporate responsibility or corporate illusion? An integrative review analysis of the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) shortcomings and greenwashing in Sub-Saharan Africa,” warns that a dangerous gap has emerged between glossy sustainability reports and the harsh reality on the ground.

Authored by Prosper Mutswiri, an ESG Executive and Senior Lecturer at the ZESA National Training Centre in Zimbabwe, alongside scholars Limkile Mpofu and Zamokuhle Mbandlwa, the publication seeks to expose how greenwashing, the practice of making misleading environmental claims is becoming a survival strategy for firms desperate to attract international capital.

The researchers argue that many African corporations are practicing institutional decoupling. In this scenario, a company adopts the language of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to appease investors and regulators, while its core operations remain unchanged.

This creates a symbolic compliance that masks environmental degradation and social inequality under the guise of progress.

There has been an ongoing trend of strategic adornment. Companies are effectively using ESG reporting as a marketing tool rather than a management framework. It is a corporate illusion designed to secure legitimacy without the cost of actual transformation.

The publication, which synthesizes a decade of data across various sectors, highlights specific areas where the ESG facade is thinning:

The Certification Paradox: In the agricultural sector, the study finds that eco-certifications for commodities like cotton often provide high-end market access for firms but fail to improve the livelihoods of smallholder farmers or the health of local ecosystems.

In major African metropolises, the green building label is frequently applied to new developments based on design intent rather than actual operational energy efficiency, leading to a performance gap that undermines urban sustainability goals.

The research points to the second-hand clothing trade in East Africa, often framed as “circular fashion” by international brands, which in reality causes massive landfill waste and stifles local textile industries.

The researchers identify a critical assurance gap as the primary enabler of these illusions. Unlike financial reporting, which is subject to rigorous external audits, ESG reporting in much of Sub-Saharan Africa remains largely voluntary and qualitative. Without independent third-party verification, firms are free to cherry-pick data, highlighting minor social initiatives while ignoring significant carbon footprints or labor issues.

To safeguard Africa’s economic future, the publication calls for a radical shift in how sustainability is governed. The authors advocate for mandatory ESG legislation, digital transparency and regional standardization.

This research serves as a timely reminder which is for ESG to be a driver of genuine development, it must move out of the PR department and into the boardroom as a verified, data-driven mandate. Without this shift, the African Century risks being built on a foundation of corporate illusions.