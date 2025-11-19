Redvine CEO has partnered Zimbabwe Telcos Service Provider, Dandemutande unveil the future of Enterprise Connectivity at the Intelligent edge Experience.

Redvine CEO and Telcos Service Provider, Dandemutande yesterday announced the successful hosting of The Intelligent Edge Experience, an exclusive executive showcase held in Harare to demonstrate how VeloCloud SD-WAN is redefining enterprise connectivity, security and cloud performance for organisations across Zimbabwe.

By Ross Moyo

In an independent statement reflecting on the region’s shift toward software-driven networks, Binesh George, the CEO of Redvine Networks, said:

“Enterprises across Zimbabwe and the wider SADC region are under increasing pressure to modernise their networks while ensuring resilience, compliance, and cost efficiency. SD‐WAN provides the agility and visibility they need to thrive in a digital economy, empowering businesses to connect seamlessly, scale confidently, and innovate without borders. At Redvine Networks, we are proud to work alongside partners like Dandemutande to accelerate this transformation and position Africa for software‐driven growth”

The event took place as Dandemutande celebrated 28 years of ICT innovation in Zimbabwe. With regional offices in Malawi, Botswana and Namibia, the company is providing secure, scalable and cloud-ready connectivity for enterprises with cross-border operations.

The strong reception of The Intelligent Edge Experience reflects growing demand for modern, software-driven networks across the country. Dandemutande will continue supporting organisations seeking SD-WAN assessments, cloud-readiness planning and secure network modernisation.

Dandemutande

is a leading ICT solutions provider in Zimbabwe, delivering innovative and secure connectivity, cloud and managed services for more than 28 years. With a growing regional presence, Dandemutande supports enterprises across Southern Africa with scalable, cloud-ready digital infrastructure.

About Redvine Networks

Redvine Networks is a leading provider of managed SD-WAN and SASE solutions across Africa, operating VeloCloud gateways and points of presence across multiple continents. As the VeloCloud value-added distributor and operator for Africa, Redvine equips enterprises with modern, software-defined networking designed for global performance and security.

The event brought together senior executives from leading enterprises to address a pressing challenge: as businesses increasingly rely on cloud services, remote teams and digital operations, many still operate on legacy networks that cannot keep pace with modern performance and security demands. Attendees highlighted common obstacles including slow application performance, rising cyber threats, limited network visibility and infrastructure that is costly and complex to scale.

Through live demonstrations and business-focused discussions, the event showed how VeloCloud SD-WAN delivers smoother user experiences, stronger security and improved reliability without the need for heavy on-site hardware. The technology automatically adjusts to poor connectivity conditions and optimises access to mission-critical platforms such as Microsoft 365, Teams, SAP and Oracle Cloud.

Also speaking at the Harare launch venue, Never Ncube, CEO of Dandemutande, emphasised the strategic importance of intelligent, secure connectivity for modern enterprises:

“Every organisation that wants to digitise, automate, or embrace AI must begin with one truth: connectivity is the lifeblood of the modern enterprise. Traditional networks cannot deliver the agility, resilience or security demanded by today’s digital economy. SD-WAN gives businesses the intelligent foundation they need to innovate, scale and operate with confidence.”