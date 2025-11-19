By Ross Moyo

The recently launched Dandemutande’s Software Development-Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) solution in a. box with a cutting-edge Software solution that puts businesses in the driver’s seat when it comes to managing their internet traffic.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with TechnoMag CEO, Toneo Toneo on the benefits of SD-WAN, the Dandemutande CEO Never Ncube highlighted the solution’s ability to prioritize critical applications and block non-essential traffic during working hours.

“With SD-WAN,you can say, ‘During these working hours, I don’t want too much Instagram or Facebook traffic,’ and dedicate bandwidth to priority applications,” Ncube explained. This level of control ensures that employees stay focused and productive, while also optimizing network performance.

The Dandemutande CEO told Technology Magazine CEO that, the SD-WAN solution is also infused with Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities, thanks to Dandemutande’s partnership with Redvine, and VeloCloud in Africa. The AI-powered boxes will enable customers to reap even more benefits, although specific features are yet to be detailed.

“We’ve been walking together with Redvine since 2019, and we’re excited to bring this game-changing technology to our customers,” Ncube said. With SD1, Dandemutande is solidifying its position as a leader in Zimbabwe’s telecommunications space, offering businesses the tools they need to thrive in a digital age.

Ncube also took a moment to showcase the solution’s alignment with modern business needs, emphasizing how SD-WAN offers not just connectivity, but a strategic business enabler. For instance, organizations can now have centralized visibility and control over multiple branches, a critical feature for large enterprises with dispersed operations.

Industry experts present at the event hailed SD-WAN as a game-changer, especially in a market where reliable, high-speed internet is crucial for growth. “Dandemutande is clearly positioning itself at the forefront of Zimbabwe’s digital transformation,” said a local IT analyst who gave his own input during a question and answer session with Redvine, Partners with Dandemutande.

“SD-WAN is exactly what businesses need – flexible, secure, and intelligent connectivity that grows with them.”

Dandemutande’s SD-WAN is now available for businesses across Zimbabwe, with tailored packages to suit various enterprise sizes and needs.