By Ross Moyo

The Ministry of ICT will convene the AI4I Challenge in Mutare from 27 July to 2 August to develop practical AI solutions for local challenges. This was revealed by Zimbabwe’s ICT Minister on her Facebook post.

According to Minister Hon. Tatenda Mavetera’s Facebook, she announced the dates while addressing the Australia-Zimbabwe AI Roundtable 2.0 yesterday. She said the challenge will focus on agriculture, health, education and mining.

Mavetera said the event is part of the National AI Strategy 2026–2030, which is built on skills development, infrastructure, innovation and governance. She also referenced Project Pangolin as the government’s investment in digital infrastructure to support AI adoption.

The Minister added that keeping online spaces safe for children remains a priority as Zimbabwe advances its digital economy.