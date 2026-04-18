Qualcomm Incorporated has selected 10 startups from across the continent for the 2026 edition of its flagship Make in Africa Mentorship Program, signaling growing momentum in

Africa’s deep-tech innovation ecosystem.

The chosen startups were picked from more than 1,200 applications from over 45 countries, marking a record level of interest in the equity-free programme, now in its fourth year.

The initiative, part of the Qualcomm Africa Innovation Platform, focuses on supporting earlystage companies building solutions using advanced technologies such as edge artificial

intelligence, machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and next-generation connectivity.

Participants will receive technical mentorship, business coaching and access to engineering consultations, alongside development tools including AI-enabled hardware platforms developed in collaboration with Arduino.

At the program’s finale, one startup will be awarded a Social Impact Fund grant from Qualcomm for good which is a highlight that many companies will benefit from.

All startups that successfully complete the program will receive a US$5,000 stipend, startups filing patents during the program will also be eligible for reimbursement of up to US$5,000 in

filing costs.

Qualcomm said the selected startups represent a wide range of sectors including agriculture, smart infrastructure, education, assistive technologies and electric mobility areas seen as critical to Africa’s development.

Company executives said the increasing number and quality of applications reflects a maturing innovation landscape across the continent, with startups developing more sophisticated, scalable solutions.

The program will also provide intellectual property support through training and advisory services, including courses offered via L2Pro Africa and patent guidance from legal partners.

The African Telecommunications Union (ATU), which has partnered with the initiative since its inception, returns for a fourth year, underscoring continued regional backing for technology driven development.

The mentorship cycle will culminate in a final showcase, where startups will present their solutions with a focus on real-world deployment and social impact, particularly through the application of wireless and edge technologies